This Luxury French Comfort Brand is Opening a Pop-Up in Time for New York Fashion Week

Luxury French brand Arche, known for its comfort-driven fashion looks in fun pops of color, is marking its 50th anniversary with Arche68, a traveling pop-up shop that will be making New York its next stop.

Located at 67 Greene St., the store will be open from Aug. 28 to Sept. 15, where it will debut the fall ’18 collection, just ahead of New York Fashion Week. Arche tapped industrial designer Karim Rashid to create the store concept and graphics that include free form white chairs and bold red and blue graphics that wrap around the ceiling, walls and floor.

While Arche footwear is recognized for its supple leathers and natural rubber outsoles, its signature approach to comfort, company CEO Catherine Helaine, told FN, first and foremost, the brand focuses on fit. “When you make shoes first you speak about design,” she said. “You create a shoe, but also ensure your customers you know how to make them fit which is the most important thing. We even forget to speak about comfort since it is one of the first rules of the company.”

In addition to getting a sneak peek at the fall line, customers will have the opportunity to personalize two iconic styles, the Lilou ankle boot, and Laius ballet flat. In addition, a capsule collection of styles done in white and set on white rubber soles will be available. “Arche always does color,” said Helaine, about the white styles, noting it is the first time Arche has offered a white outsole.

Arche68 Bayola boot in white. CREDIT: Arche

All shoes will be sold in the pop-up as well as on a companion ecommerce site, arche68.com, through the end of the year. The pop-up’s next stop will be Tokyo.

For those who don’t make it to the pop-up, Arche has permanent locations in New York, Boston and Los Angeles, and is also available in select retailer partners. And, noted Helaine, Arche offers styles for both women and men.

