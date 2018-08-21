5 Quick Tips For Shopping for the Right Width Shoes

Size Matters

Just like your waistline, the size of your foot can increase in width. Unfortunately, a regimen of diet and exercise will not likely get it back in shape. The causes can range from expansion due to heat, standing for long periods, or even pregnancy. Advancing age can also contribute to changes in foot size, both length and width.

Although less common, there are also those whose feet are narrow, an issue among children as well as adults and seniors.

Proper Foot Health

To maintain good foot health, it’s essential you have your feet measured on a regular basis, ensuring you’re wearing properly fitting shoes. Footwear that’s too narrow can lead to issues including bunions, calluses and blisters, besides the discomfort of simply squeezing your foot into a shoe that’s too small.

Conversely, footwear that’s too wide can cause feet to move about in shoes. This can lead to friction inside the shoe that can result in skin conditions. Shoes that are too big can also lead to unsteadiness, resulting in slips and falls in older adults.

Getting Your Feet Measured

Of course, the best way to find out exactly what size you need is to visit a shoe store where trained associates can accurately measure your feet. If there isn’t a local retailer in town, there are a range of online foot measurement charts that can be downloaded, allowing you to determine your own size and width.

Brand Selection

While it can take some work to find styles that meet your unique fit requirements, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise on fashion. Increasingly, brands are adding wider widths to the mix, particularly as the population ages. And, European comfort brands typically design shoes with a wider fit, making them another option.

For those with narrow feet, the choices can be more limiting. However, there are a number of American shoe brands that continue to cater to this market.

For women in search of that Cinderella fit, there’s J. Renee, Walking Cradles, Easy Spirit and Naturalizer offer styles that run the gamut from slim and to wide and even extra-wide. Men can also find a selection of brands and styles. On the dress and casual sides, there’s Johnston & Murphy, Allen Edmonds, Merrell and Skechers, that serve these markets, in addition to athletic brands including New Balance and Nike.

If you still can’t find that perfect fit, companies across the board are increasingly adding adjustability features to their designs, such as buckle and Velcro-strap closures, giving you even the opportunity to adjust the fit.

Shopping Destinations

When starting your search shoe, the internet’s a good place to start. If there’s a brand you’re already familiar with, a simple search will determine if styles are offered in extended widths. However, if you want to expand your choices, a Google search will yield plenty of options.

Since not all shoes are created equal when it comes to sizing, it will likely be a case of trial and error until you find the style that best suits your foot type.

