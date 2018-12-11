These Will Be the Top Trends of 2019, According to Pinterest

Women's statement sneakers, like these from Giuseppe Zanotti, will remain a key trend in 2019.

While many are indulging in a little retrospection as the year draws to a close, Pinterest is already looking to the future.

The social media platform, which boasts more than 250 million users worldwide, has released its annual Pinterest 100 list, outlining the key trends — including fashion, furnishings and food — that will have everyone talking (and pinning and sharing) in 2019. To formulate its list, Pinterest zeroed in on ideas that consistently garnered a steady increase in searches for a period of six months or longer this year, thus making them a trend.

“These are the shared dreams of the most style-inspired, most food-smart, most parenting-passionate people across the globe. In a time when so much seems to divide us, these ideas are the things we share in common,” the company said.

As usual, the 2019 list is surprising and varied, including such oddities as body painting, eating pegan (a cross between paleo and vegan), goat milk soap-making, doughnut-inspired home décor, smoke bomb photography and moon gatherings. In the fashion category, the conscious-consumption movement is gaining ground: Searches related to sustainable fashion spiked 34 percent in 2018.

Colorful patterned quarter socks (such as these by Paul Smith) are expected to be a big trend for men. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Statement sneakers for women surged 211 percent, while men’s quarter socks (in fun colors and prints) increased 266 percent, putting no-show socks on notice. Other notable style trends include bike shorts, bamboo bags, 1990s-inspired light-wash denim, African wax prints, plaid pants, corduroy, snake prints and men’s cropped trousers.

