This Sock Brand Pledges to Replace Those Gone Missing at the Laundry

Any socks gone missing? Life is stressful enough these days without having to search for lost ones at the laundromat.

Online sock brand Bombas is here to help with its “Laundry Back Guarantee.” If any customer loses one sock from a pair purchased between Aug. 15 and Nov. 15, the brand will replace that full pair free of charge.

All customers need to do is email, call or contact its Customer Happiness Team with proof of purchase and a new pair will be provided, including free shipping (limit one per customer).

The initiative is part of the brand’s ongoing commitment to customer service, which includes a child-focused program. If you have a child who outgrew a pair of Bombas socks within a year of buying them, the company’s Kid-Proof Guarantee states the brand will send the next size up free of charge. Or if you should get a hole in your favorite Bombas socks from wearing them too often, the company will also replace them.

Bombas socks. CREDIT: Bombas

Bombas, which offers a range of styles for men, women and children, is also focused on aiding those less fortunate. For every pair purchased, the company will donate a pair to someone in need. According to the company, socks are the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters today.

Want more?

Study Finds Heartbreak Can Inspire Men to Buy Socks

Twitter Can’t Get Over Paul Manafort’s No-Socks Look in Courtroom Sketch

Why Happy Socks Is Bucking the Retail Trend and Opening More Stores