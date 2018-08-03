Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Static’ Teased for Holiday Season Release Date

More Yeezys are on the way. Unfortunately, you just have to wait for the holiday season to cop them. Trusted social media account Yeezy Mafia announced today that the release date for the upcoming Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Static” is set for December 2018.

The boost style appears similar to the shoe that Kanye West teased on Instagram with the caption “transparent” back in April. This comes a week after the same platform revealed that the Yeezy 700 V2 in the same colorway would also drop in December and in early 2019 for $300.

The 350 V2 features a gray and white Primeknit patterned upper highlighted by a translucent side stripe and a classic lace-up silhouette. The style comes with a price tag set at $220.

Kanye West has shown off the 700 V2 “Static” multiple times including, most notably, during the promotion of his label’s albums ye, Kids See Ghosts, Daytona, Nasir and KTSE. If you can’t wait for the “Static,” FN reported in July that multiple highly-coveted past Yeezy drops, as well as new colorways, are rumored to release this fall.

This comes on the heels of the news that the rapper-designer has included basketball sneakers for his upcoming Yeezy 2019 collection.

Want more?

Three Hotly-Anticipated Summer Yeezy Releases Might Be Delayed Due to ‘Mass-Production Factory Issues’