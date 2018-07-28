Twitter Roasts Kanye’s Yeezy Shoe Sketches That Look Like ‘Volcanoes’

Kanye West leaving a meeting at the Mercer Hotel in NYC.

Kanye West took to Twitter yesterday and teased some designs of what he labeled as “Yeezy 2019.” The rough sketches were, well, very rough.

Fans got a preview of seven new styles, including a basketball silhouette, seen in a series of drawings he shared on the social media network. Some observers joked that his doodles looked like they were drawn by his toddlers with Kim Kardashian.

Been and done im afraid… 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PWloVyW8Cv — graham w (@gra_watterson) July 28, 2018

‘Ye has never claimed to be a great illustrator — just look to the drawings to see why. He showed designs for: 700v3, 451, 500v2, 350v3, 1050, Terrex and Basketball.

Some users compared the sneaker art to “Ice skates” and “volcanoes,” with one tweet referring to them as “Volcaneezys.” Much of the drawings resembled snow-topped mountains and blobs that lacked a refined sense of structure or contrast. “At least one of them is a hat,” someone responded.

That’s so cute your children drew these for you — Nicholas Morris (@nmorris1776) July 27, 2018

More zingers followed, including a tweet that read: “We want clown shoes,” followed by another user who added, “And bowling shoes too.”

Though West released the Yeezy 500 in “Utility Black” on July 7, the Adidas partner seems to be keen on getting his followers ready for what’s in the pipeline.

Below, see what the rest of Twitter had to say about his latest work.

Is the bottom one in the middle an ice skate? — Shannon (@ShansSki) July 28, 2018

At least one of them is a hat — Manosai Eerabathini (@manosaie) July 28, 2018

Look like a toddler threw this together — blue tint (@CODYPARKlN) July 27, 2018

Went from sneaker to anti gravity mars boots — MondaysRHard (@kevin_thesavage) July 27, 2018

Your baby boy did this didn't he. Lol😁 – ok stop it right now. So wrong. Smdh — Literary Diva (@Divashouse) July 28, 2018

