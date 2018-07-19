Virgil Abloh’s Air Force 1s Could Soon Be Available in Teeny-Tiny Sizes for Babies

Good things come in small packages — at least that’s the hope of sneaker fans picking up the rumor that Virgil Abloh will be offering his latest Nike release in infant and toddler sizes.

According to sneaker news leaker Py-rates, the Off-White founder, who kicked off his collaboration with the athletic giant last year, will be serving up two colorways — black and a neon-green Volt version — of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low in sizes 2-10.

Judging by the sketches shared by Py-rates, the lace-up shoes will feature several of the signature details that have come to be expected from Abloh’s coveted collaborations including orange tags, a deconstructed upper design and Helvetica lettering on the midsole. The baby-size kicks are slated to drop in November, around the time when their adult counterparts are set to be released.

The news follows on the heels of Abloh’s triumphant debut last month as Louis Vuitton’s artistic director for menswear, replacing Kim Jones. The 38-year-old designer unveiled his spring ’19 collection for the French fashion house at Paris Fashion Week, drawing a flock of celebrity friends including Rihanna, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell.

Virgil Abloh poses with Rihanna at his debut Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

“The biggest goal for a first collection in any scenario is to start so that people can understand the new vocabulary,” he wrote on Instagram before the show. Clearly, he meant that quite literally as a dictionary was left on the seat of each attendee at the show — or as he put it, “a liberal definition of terms and explanation of ideas.”

