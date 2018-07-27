Vans Takes Vincent Van Gogh’s Art Off the Wall and Onto Your Sneakers

Vincent Van Gogh’s art is going Off the Wall and onto your feet.

Vans and the Van Gogh Museum have collaborated on a collection inspired by some of the celebrated artist’s most famous works. The post-impressionist’s paintings are presented on a range of the lifestyle brand’s classic footwear styles and apparel, dropping on Friday on Vans.com, Vangoghmuseumshop.com, select retailers and at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Vans x Van Gogh Museum CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

Reimagined are Van Gogh’s self-portrait — one of his most famous pieces — and the Skull, Almond Blossom and Sunflowers paintings.

The museum’s managing director, Adriaan Dönszelmann, said the collaboration with Vans presented an opportunity to show the 19th-century Dutch painter’s artwork to a “new audience outside the museum.”

Vans x Van Gogh Museum CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

“We are delighted with the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection, as it ties in with our mission to make the life and work of Vincent Van Gogh accessible to as many people as possible in order to enrich and inspire them,” Dönszelmann added.

Vans’ Classic slip-ons take inspiration from Van Gogh’s early studies of color theory through skeleton motifs, where his discipline focused on shade and light. The footwear designs incorporate a human skull on the vamp and his handwriting and brushstrokes.

The Authentic silhouette is detailed with floral motifs from Van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting, and another style features his self-portrait. Meanwhile, his Old Vineyard is emblazoned on the Old Skool shoe, and a special Classic Slip-On is decked out with handwritten letters from the artist to his brother, Theo.

All of the styles are completed with custom art on the footbed that nods his brush strokes and cobranding.

See more pieces from the Vans x Van Gogh Museum collection.

