Vans Just Released More of Its Comfy UltraRange Sneakers

For fans of Vans shoes who are also looking for all-day comfort, you’re in luck, as the skate brand just released more of its acclaimed UltraRange sneakers.

Up next is the Vans UltraRange 3D, a style for men and women featuring the brand’s co-molded UltraCush Lite 3D outsole, which is designed with top-tier comfort and grip in mind.

A look at the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

To keep the shoe comfortable and with great traction, Vans gave them a new three-density outsole with pairs its UltraCush Lite foam and original waffle rubber compound. The kicks also boast a breathable upper construction, its proprietary LuxLiner bootie construction, and a new reverse lug rubber waffle tread and engineered radial heel design for stability.

The Vans UltraRange 3D retails for $95.

A look from above the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

Another look at the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

Last month, Vans’ parent company, VF Corp., said the UltraRange is one of the reasons why the skate brand saw an astounding 35 percent growth during the first quarter.

Vans debuted the UltraRange in May 2017, and since, has launched several updates to the look, such as high-top uppers and atypical enclosure systems.

The lug pattern on the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

A closeup of the Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

The Vans UltraRange 3D. CREDIT: Vans

