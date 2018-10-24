This Buzzy Air Jordan 1 Collaboration Makes a Quiet Debut at — Surprise — a Flea Market

Earlier this month, rumors began to circulate on social media about an upcoming collaboration between the Los Angeles streetwear store Union and Jordan Brand, which is set to feature two new vintage-inspired pairs of the Air Jordan 1.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release, Union officially unveiled the project at a site deemed most appropriate — the iconic Rose Bowl flea market located in Pasadena, Calif. The Los Angeles-based retailer assembled a fake booth at the location on Oct. 14, housing a selection of real Nike/Jordan apparel and footwear with the Air Jordan 1 collab at the forefront. The booth was even equipped with hidden cameras to capture the reaction of the shoppers, who questioned the sneaker’s authenticity. One of the notable individuals who approached the booth was none other than Sean Wotherspoon, co-owner of the vintage shop Round Two.

For the upcoming Air Jordan 1s, the duo takes cues from both the original “Storm Blue” and “Bred” colorways. The colorways are fused at the ankle with yellow and blue contrast stitching with a yellow Union LA branded tag for extra flair. Adding to the vintage look, the upper sits atop a yellowed-out midsole.

As of now, the release details for the upcoming Union LA x Air Jordan 1 collab is still up in the air.

