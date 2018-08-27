Under Armour’s First Basketball Sneaker Uses Its Acclaimed Hovr Cushioning

Under Armour is taking its acclaimed Hovr cushioning from running and injecting it into its basketball line.

The athletic giant is set to release the UA Hovr Havoc Low and UA HOVR Havoc Mid, its first basketball looks to debut the tech, by month’s end. UA’s foam tech made its debut in the brand’s run category in February with the Hovr Sonic and Hovr Phantom.

A look at the Under Armour UA Hovr Havoc Low. CREDIT: Under Armour

According to Under Armour, the new basketball sneakers were inspired by first running silhouettes that feature the cushioning innovation by executing them with a lightweight and breathable upper, as well as a seamless and stretchable tongue.

The Havoc styles also boast a compression energy web for energy return, as well as a concentrated Hovr cushioning unit in the heel with what the brand is calling a “rim and core construction” that focuses “energy into the powerful push off point of the shoe.”

The Havoc looks also feature flex grooves on the outer edge of the forefoot for flexibility and a broken-in feel from the moment you put them on, built-in stress points where you launch off the ball of your foot, and a outsole design with Herringbone traction from the heel to the toe.