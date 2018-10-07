Here’s a First Look at Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft Mars Yard Overshoe

With his latest Nike collaboration, American artist Tom Sachs wanted to develop a shoe that works in the cold and wet weather of late winter.

“The Mars Yard Overshoe, its nickname is the ‘March Yard’ — for March, the worst month of the year. It is wet, your feet are wet the whole month of March,” Sachs said in a statement.

Tom Sachs with the Nike Mars Yard Overshoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Working with Nike under the moniker NikeCraft, Sachs delivered his first Nike product — the Mars Yard Shoe — in 2012, and offered an improved 2.0 version in 2017. Through NikeCraft, Sachs said he offers product that is half him, half Nike.

“[NikeCraft] means a combination of things only Nike can produce and things only Sachs can produce. It is fifty-fifty,” the 52-year-old said in a statement. “As an artist, the greatest thing Nike has given me is the ability to expand my creative process and think, ‘These are not constraints, these are other ways of thinking.’ It’s very valuable.”

Tom Sachs x Nike Mars Yard Overshoe CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Overshoe is an extension of Sachs’ past work with The Swoosh, which has been the result of trial and error. The sneaker prevents feet from becoming cold and wet through a Dyneema upper. The sneaker can be worn all the way up to defend against the elements, or it can be worn down for comfort in heated spaces.

For fans looking to cop a pair, the Overshoe will first be available Oct. 11 at DSM London in limited quantities. (Fans can enter an online raffle, and the shoes must be picked up in-store.)

A wider global release date will be announced in the coming months. The shoes will retail for 390 pounds (around $508 at today’s conversion rate).

