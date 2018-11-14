If You’re Looking for Sneaker Deals, Don’t Shop on Black Friday

Black Friday is commonly thought of as the day to get the best deals — but a new study is debunking that theory.

Sports shoe review site RunRepeat has released a new study that reveals only 1 percent of sneakers are at their most affordable on Black Friday. In other words, shoppers looking to get shoes at a reduced price should not rest their hopes on the holiday.

The weeks leading up to Black Friday may not be the best time to purchase new kicks, either. RunRepeat concluded that prices gradually increase in the 10 weeks prior to the day — rising up by 17 percent.

On average, RunRepeat found that sneakers cost $29.72 more per pair on Black Friday than they do on the cheapest day of the year. Among the most popular sneakers in the RunRepeat database, the one that increased most in price was the Asics Gel Kayano 24, which rose by a whopping $56.

Asics’ Gel Nimbus 19 and the Adidas Ultra Boost saw the second- and third-greatest increases, with the former selling for $38 more than usual and the latter going for $34. Of the popular styles, the sneaker that saw the smallest increase was the Adidas Stan Smith, which only went up in price by $2.

When looking at the prices of sneakers throughout the year, RunRepeat discovered that kicks are more expensive on Black Friday than they are on 292 days out of the year (80 percent).

RunRepeat compared more than 1.4 million prices of 4,024 sneakers being sold at over 200 retailers.

