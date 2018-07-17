The Shoe Surgeon Creates France-Inspired Sneakers for the 2018 World Cup Winner

With France winning the 2018 World Cup, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone created a sneaker inspired by the country, pairing elements from two iconic silhouettes: a beloved soccer model and a classic basketball look.

However, the best part of the custom sneaker is that you can still buy a pair.

The "France" Air Jordan 1 Tiempo custom, made by The Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

Available in limited sizes now on TheShoeSurgeon.com is the handcrafted “France” Air Jordan 1 Tiempo. The look’s red, white and blue upper is executed with both goat and Japanese plonge leather, which sits atop a stark white outsole. It also features a fold-over tongue, synonymous with soccer boots — the left is white and the right is blue.

The model comes with a $1,200 price tag. As of press time, there were men’s sizes 8, 9, 9.5 and 10 left.

The lateral side of The Shoe Surgeon's "France" Air Jordan 1 Tiempo. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

The medial side of The Shoe Surgeon's "France" Air Jordan 1 Tiempo. CREDIT: The Shoe Surgeon

Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Chambrone took FN around California to check out his school and studio. During the tour, The Shoe Surgeon detailed his beginnings of painting shoes to wear to school to bringing leathers to a shoe repair shop and gaining the confidence that he, too, could create footwear the masses would love.

Want more?

Hershey and The Shoe Surgeon Create Reese’s Cleats for Soccer Star Christian Pulisic

How Sneaker Customizer Dominic Chambrone Became The Shoe Surgeon

The Shoe Surgeon Made an Off-White-Inspired ‘Shattered Backboard’ Air Jordan 1 Out of Python