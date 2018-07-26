Selena Gomez Sizzles in New Campaign for Puma’s Classic California Exotic Kicks

Selena Gomez is back in the Puma spotlight again.

Two months after she helped the athletic brand promote its Defy Mid training shoe, the 26-year-old “Revival” singer is starring in a new campaign heralding the release of two women’s versions of the California sneaker.

Selena Gomez poses for her latest Puma shoot. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Pulled from Puma’s storied archives, the sporty California shoe was born on the tennis courts in 1983 when Argentine grand slam champ Guillermo Vilas debuted them during competition.

Since then, the classic sneakers have become a streetwear staple, taking on a new name in tribute to the Golden State where they gained popularity. Made of nubuck and leather with metallic details, the California is well-known for its low-slung design and thick rubber sole.

The California exotic is available in both white and black colorways. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Gomez models a new iteration, the California Exotic, in two fresh colorways: tone-on-tone white and black metallic ash. She pairs her kicks with a sleek, retro-inspired activewear ensemble featuring a red, white and baby blue zip-up jacket and matching leggings, accessorized with oversized gold hoop earrings. Her long brown hair is styled with high-volume curls.

The new Exotic shoes are slated to launch on Aug. 2 in Puma stores and selected sneaker boutiques worldwide, as well as on Puma’s website. Additional California designs are reportedly in the works as Puma looks to capitalize on the style’s fashion comeback.



