This Rising UK Singer Is Helping Reebok Give This ’90s Sneaker a Comeback

Reebok is looking to the future to bring out its past. The athletic brand has teamed up with English singer Mahalia for its latest campaign.

The rising RnB talent is just breaking out in to the music scene and with more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, Reebok is banking on the next generation to champion its old school classics with an new audience.

Mahalia, photographed in East London, for Reebok's fall '18 Rapide campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

For the Rapide fall ’18 campaign, Mahalia is seen in the streets of East London, showing off her bold, ’90s-inspired style paired with the Reebok Classic sneakers.

She said, “[Reebok] has such a strong heritage and it has always [had] a unique connection to music. I love the Rapide in particular as it’s a trainer that seamlessly blends two style-defining eras.”

The shoes were originally released in the ’90s, and are making a comeback with a more modern design. The style stays true to its retro roots, however, featuring heritage colorways such as the brand’s iconic red and blue combination, while also detailed with lightweight nylon mesh, synthetic micro-suede and EVA midsoles for comfort.

Rising singer Mahalia starring in Reebok's fall '18 Rapide campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Brand partner Ariana Grande is also starring in a Rapide campaign of her own. The singer recently rocked the unisex heritage look in her “The Light Is Coming” music video, which premiered on the brand’s website in June. She also appeared in ads for the Rapide last month in another fall ’18 campaign.

The Boston-based company has been tapping more and more women throughout the past two years, pushing its stand on female empowerment in fitness, and Mahalia is another addition to its growing roster of stars.

A behind the scenes look at Mahalia on set with Reebok. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Corinna Werkle, VP of women’s, recalled that the brand recognized an opportunity with female customers to offer performance and style, and has made that consumer its priority. “Everything we do now will happen through the lens of her,” she told FN last month as part of a larger interview.