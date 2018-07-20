Reebok and Foot Locker Tap Rappers to Give Classic Sneakers a Twist for the New Generation

Reebok Classics has teamed up with for a new campaign, working with some of today’s most revered recording artists to showcase drastically updated looks to several iconic sneakers.

“Alter the Icons,” according to the brand, “discards decades of design practice to present radically chopped-and-skewed, heritage-hacked spins” on its shoes. The campaign will highlight multiple looks boasting new interpretations of Reebok’s Starcrest and vector logos.

Jay IDK in the Reebok Classics x Foot Locker "Alter the Icons" campaign. CREDIT: Reebok

And to kick off the campaign, Foot Locker will host a pop-up outside its 34th Street flagship store in New York City’s Herald Square. The one-day shop will feature a street merchant who, according to the brand, will offer “street-legal spins on classic Reebok merch,” and direct customers into the store for the product from the campaign. The activation started at 10 a.m. ET.

“With this launch pop-up activation, we wanted to pay homage to something that has not only been a part of New York City’s street culture for decades, but speaks to the spirit behind what Alter the Icons is all about — challenging convention and breaking the rules,” Neal Taylor, GM of Reebok Classic, said in a statement.

Saweetie in the Reebok Classics x Foot Locker "Alter the Icons" campaign. CREDIT: Reebok

Artists included in the campaign are Saweetie, Lil Baby, Bodega Bamz, Jay IDK and MadeinTYO.

“‘Alter the Icons’ is about celebrating those who have similarly broken custom within their mediums – fashion, music, design, art – by using their own ‘spin’ to alter traditional paths to success,” Taylor said in a statement. “We see these five artists as role models for bold cultural departure, inspiring a likeminded generation of rising creatives to push boundaries and march to the beat of their own drum.”

The first run of ‘Alter the Icons’ shoes features the Classic Leather and Workout Plus, and is available now via Reebok.com, and in-store and online at Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, SIX:02, Champs Sports and Footaction. The styles retail for $85.

