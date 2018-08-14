Reebok Marks 20th Anniversary of the 3D Opus With a Reimagined Version

Reebok Classic is celebrating an anniversary. On Aug. 17, the legendary sneaker brand is introducing the 3D OP.98, a fresh take on the 3D Opus, first released in 1998.

According to the company, the shoe, created by Reebok Advanced Concepts, the 3D Opus was a rejection of the ordinary. Today, the 3D OP.98 continues the legacy of the original.

Releasing in two color ways, the updated style features premium material layering that supports and accentuates the style’s controlled complexity. Weaving conventional rubber and foam, sitting on top of Reebok’s iconic split tooled soles, the sneaker offers enhanced comfort.

The style will be available for purchase at Reebok.com.

Reebok Classic 3D OP.98 update of the 3D Opus. CREDIT: Reebok

For those too young to remember the launch of the brand, here are some highlights. According to FN, in the early 1980s, a new West Coast fitness craze was sweeping the U.S. Reebok executive Angel Martinez, a sales rep in the region, noticed upon visiting his wife’s aerobics class, there was a lack of proper footgear.

He got to work alongside designer Paul Brown to develop the Freestyle, Reebok’s first bona fide female-oriented sneaker. The brand sold more than 30,000 pairs within the first month.

Fast forward to 2001, when Reebok paved the way for athletic and high-fashion sneaker collaborations. It introduced a partnership with Chanel for the Chanel x Reebok Instapump Fury.

