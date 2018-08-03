Puma’s Cute Collab for Kids Includes Fish-and-Chips-Inspired Shoes

Puma is getting ready to release yet another new collaboration with the trendy Spanish children’s wear label Tinycottons — and this time, London is calling.

Following their beach-themed offering for spring ’18, the two brands have dreamed up an adorably quirky capsule of sneakers and apparel inspired by the sights, smells and tastes of a London street market. All of the fashion goodies will be available on Puma.com and Tinycottons.com, as well as at global retailers, beginning on Aug. 15.

The sneaker lineup includes three key styles, each offered in multiple colorways and in both baby and big-kid sizes. The Puma x Tinycottons Basket Platform model is an homage to one of London’s most popular pub offerings, fish and chips. The lace-up design features a thyme-green leather upper, speckled rubber outsole, gingham-print collar lining and two detachable Velcro badges that say, “Fish & Chips – Best in Town” and “Crispy Crisps.” The badges can be affixed to the shoe’s iconic formstrip logo.

The fish-and-chips-themed Basket Platform style. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Basket Platform also is offered in a dark cocoa-brown shade, detailed with a bright orange formstrip, gingham-print collar lining and cherry badges. The cherry and fish-and-chips themes are also carried over onto two classic Suede styles featuring a monochromatic palette and allover prints.

The cherries-inspired Basket Platform sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A Suede style featuring a fish-and-chips print. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

A Suede style detailed with a cherries print. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The final sneaker style is the retro-influenced Roma jogger, which showcases a nylon upper and a nubby suede formstrip and accents, giving it a touch of textural interest. The shoe is available in a gold/green and a birch white/mandarin orange color scheme.

The Roma jogger in a gold/green colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Roma sneaker in a birch/mandarin palette. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

To mix and match with the market-inspired kicks, Puma is serving up a selection of T-shirts and sporty two-piece tracksuits, decorated with icons such as cherries and “energy snacks.” There are also two cozy sherpa pieces exclusively for babies: a hoodie with a kangaroo pocket and coordinating pants in both birch and mustard versions. Rounding out the collection are two stylish backpacks, each outfitted with a roomy front pocket and mesh side pockets to hold a water bottle or snack.

The market-inspired collection includes cozy sherpa playwear sets for babies. CREDIT: Vika Pobeda

The apparel offering also features T-shirts and tracksuits. CREDIT: Vika Pobeda

Want more?

Selena Gomez Sizzles in New Campaign for Puma’s Classic California Exotic Kicks

Puma Signs Major Deal with the WNBA for League-Wide Footwear Sponsorship

Jay-Z Is Named President of Puma’s Basketball Operations