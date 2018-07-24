Puma’s New Thunder Sneakers Simulate Light & Shadows in the Desert

Puma is going back to the basics for the latest iteration of its Thunder sneaker, the Desert. The sportswear brand eschews the retro color-blocking of its Thunder Spectra predecessor for simplicity and a focus on rich materials.

The Thunder Desert is designed to simulate light and shadows in the desert. Detailed with premium suede, textured leather and mesh, the kicks are available in Triple Black and White (with gray and light violet) colorways that debut on Aug. 9 in select retailers and Puma.com for around $150.

Puma Thunder Desert. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

They’re a stark contrast to the vibrant Spectra, designed with pops of blue, red and yellow, which dropped in April.

Both styles are inspired by Puma’s ’90s Cell Style running silhouettes and the brand’s McQueen collaboration, though remixed in mind for fans of “dad shoes.”

Puma’s Thunder kicks are an apt competitor to the sweeping chunky shoe trend, of which Balenciaga’s Triple S sneaker remains a favorite among fashion tastemakers, as well as the Yeezy Boost 700 Wave Runners, Kanye West’s answer to the popular style.

Puma Thunder Desert. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

