Puma is set to deliver iterations of a beloved running shoe from the ’80s in colorways inspired by music of the time. And to showcase the style, the brand outfitted rap star Big Sean in the look in a series of images.

Arriving this weekend in a limited release, with a larger global release next month, is the RS-0 Sound. The looks, according to Puma, tell “stories of remixed culture and musical reinvention” and draws inspiration from the era’s drum machines, music videos and bright-colored fashion.

Included in the mix of colors of the initial drop — seven in total — is a predominantly white look with bold hot-pink hits; a black sneaker with orange and hot-pink pops; and mostly black style with blue accents.

A Puma RS-0 Sound colorway. CREDIT: Puma

A white, pink, black and gray Puma RS-0 Sound colorway. CREDIT: Puma

The Puma RS-0 Sound in black and blue. CREDIT: Puma

How the RS-0 differs from the original RS — which stands for Running System — is that the refresh boasts modern materials and new cushioning technology. It also boasts added lace loops, a sleek lacing system, perforations on the vamp, a tonal embossed Formstrip branding and colored padded inserts.

The Puma RS-0 Sound arrives Saturday via Puma.com, at Puma stores and select retailers. The larger worldwide drop will take place Aug. 16.

Another look at Big Sean in the Puma RS-0 Sound. CREDIT: Puma

Want more?

Puma’s Adjusted Sales Bounced 15% in Q2

Puma’s New Thunder Sneakers Simulate Light & Shadows in the Desert

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her Birthday in a Romantic Floral Dress & Her Favorite Pumas