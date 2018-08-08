Packer Shoes Gives This Iconic Reebok Sneaker a Luxe Twist

The Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C “Marcial” on foot.

Sneaker boutique standout Packer Shoes is back with another collab, this time giving a classic Reebok shoe a luxury makeover. The colllaboration, known as the Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C “Marcial,” arrives Friday.

The history of this powerhouse collaboration goes back to 1985, according to Packer Shoes, and was “built on the idea of leisure and luxury.” The evidence? Each pair is made to give the wearer the ability to dress it up.

Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C "Marcial" CREDIT: Packer Shoes

A look from above the Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C "Marcial." CREDIT: Packer Shoes

The heels of the Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C "Marcial." CREDIT: Packer Shoes

Another look at the Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C "Marcial" collab. CREDIT: Packer Shoes

Packer’s take on the silhouette, which the retailer applauded for the versatility that derives from its uncluttered, tasteful design, is executed with rich cream tumbled leather on the upper and updated lacing.

The sneakers will be available at the Packer Shoes store in Jersey City, New Jersey, and via Packershoes.com, starting at 12 p.m. ET. The kicks will retail for $110.

The Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C “Marcial” collaboration on foot. CREDIT: Packer Shoes

Another look at the Packer Shoes x Reebok Club C "Marcial" on foot. CREDIT: Packer Shoes

Want more?

Reebok’s New Unisex Basketball Sneaker Has a Serious ’90s Vibe

Reebok x Ariana Grande Get ’90s-Chic for New Retro-Inspired Rapide Sneakers

Reebok and Foot Locker Tap Rappers to Give Classic Sneakers a Twist for the New Generation