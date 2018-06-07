This Air Jordan 13 Is Getting Love Online, but You Won’t Be Able to Buy It

A closeup of the Air Jordan 13 for the University of Oregon track and field team.

Images of a new Air Jordan 13 are circulating online and on social media, but that’s the closest look sneaker fans will likely get of the shoe.

Nike released photos today of a bold Air Jordan 13 made specifically for the University of Oregon track and field team, as well as friends and family of Jordan Brand. The eye-catching look is not slated to hit retail.

Air Jordan 13 for the University of Oregon track and field team. CREDIT: Nike

For the iteration dedicated to the school’s team, Dan Sunwoo and Tinker Hatfield (a former track athlete) wanted to deliver a look that would “convey some of the inherent swagger track and field stars carry.” To execute this, Sunwoo paired the university’s signature yellow on the upper with black. Also, the brand said the yellow was added to the upper because when the shoes hit heel to heel they have the look of a duck foot.

Other Oregon-themed details include the “O” on the tongues, “Track” on the left shoe and “Field” on the right near the laces, and the university’s logo on the outsole as well as on the upper, replacing the traditional cat eye motif near the ankle.

A closeup of the University of Oregon track and field team's Air Jordan 13. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Air Jordan 13 for the University of Oregon track and field team. CREDIT: Nike

"Track" and "Field" near the Air Jordan 13 laces. CREDIT: Nike

