Check Out the New FN!

Nike Covers Two Classic Sneakers With International Flags for World Cup-Inspired Style

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Nike, One World, Air Max 90
Nike "One World" Air Max 90.
CREDIT: Courtesy

With less than a week to go until the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nike is getting in on the action.

The sportswear giant remixed two of its classic sneaker silhouettes to include international flags in a World Cup-inspired drop.

Nike, One World, Air Max 90
Nike One World Air Max 90 top view.
CREDIT: Courtesy

The Air Max 90 retails for $140, while the Air Zoom Spiridon is priced at $160. They drop at select Nike stores and Nike.com on June 14, perfectly timed for the first match of the World Cup.

As part of Nike’s International Collection, the “One World” Air Max 90 celebrates the renowned soccer tournament through a colorful display of country flags sprawled across the shoe’s upper alongside the iridescent Swoosh.

The collage represents the many countries that have competed in the quadrennial event, with the design being the latest in the lineage of Air Max sneakers that date back to 1987.

Nike, One World, Air Zoom Spiridon
Nike One World Air Zoom Spiridon.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Similarly, the “One World” iteration of the Air Zoom Spiridon features a mosaic of flags on the upper. Both shoes feature a breathable mesh base and are dressed in white.

Nike, One World, Air Zoom Spiridon
Nike One World Air Zoom Spiridon top view.
CREDIT: Courtesy

Want more?

Nike Combined Two of Its Most Memorable Air Max Sneakers Into One

Kim Jones Has a Unique High-Top Nike Air Max Collab Releasing Soon

Virgil Abloh’s Latest Soccer-Inspired Nike x Off-White Collab Gets a Release Date

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad