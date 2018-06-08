Nike Covers Two Classic Sneakers With International Flags for World Cup-Inspired Style

With less than a week to go until the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nike is getting in on the action.

The sportswear giant remixed two of its classic sneaker silhouettes to include international flags in a World Cup-inspired drop.

The Air Max 90 retails for $140, while the Air Zoom Spiridon is priced at $160. They drop at select Nike stores and Nike.com on June 14, perfectly timed for the first match of the World Cup.

As part of Nike’s International Collection, the “One World” Air Max 90 celebrates the renowned soccer tournament through a colorful display of country flags sprawled across the shoe’s upper alongside the iridescent Swoosh.

The collage represents the many countries that have competed in the quadrennial event, with the design being the latest in the lineage of Air Max sneakers that date back to 1987.

Nike One World Air Zoom Spiridon. CREDIT: Courtesy

Similarly, the “One World” iteration of the Air Zoom Spiridon features a mosaic of flags on the upper. Both shoes feature a breathable mesh base and are dressed in white.

Nike One World Air Zoom Spiridon top view. CREDIT: Courtesy

