Nike’s Eye-Catching ‘Just Do It’ Collection Is a Must-Have for Diehard Fans

By Peter Verry
Nike Air Max 95 Just Do It
Nike Air Max 95 "Just Do It"
CREDIT: Nike

Nike is set to deliver four bold sneakers with uppers boasting its iconic “Just Do It” moniker that are an absolute must-have for the diehard fans of the Swoosh.

Leading the “Just Do It” collection is the Air Max 97. The style has a vastly different appearance from the others: It’s primarily black, with the color dominating from the collar to the outsole (minus the white midsole), and boasts a “Just Do It” all-over print pattern on the upper.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Just Do It” arrives tomorrow via SNKRS and will retail for $170.

Nike Air Max 97 Just Do It
Nike Air Max 97 "Just Do It"
CREDIT: Nike

Following tomorrow’s drop is the release of the other three “Just Do It” looks on Thursday: an Air Max 95, an Air Force 1 High and an Air Force 1 Low.

All three sneakers are executed with striking orange uppers that sit atop stark white midsoles and outsoles. Near the heel of each silhouette on the upper is a white “Just Do It” label with the words in black next to orange Nike branding.

The Air Max 95 will retail for $170, the Air Force 1 High will come with a $110 price tag and the Air Force 1 Low will sell for $100. All three looks will be available via SNKRS.

Nike Air Max 95 Just Do It
Nike Air Max 95 "Just Do It"
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 High Just Do It
Nike Air Force 1 High "Just Do It"
CREDIT: Nike
Nike Air Force 1 Low Just Do It
Nike Air Force 1 Low "Just Do It"
CREDIT: Nike

