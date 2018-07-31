Nike’s Eye-Catching ‘Just Do It’ Collection Is a Must-Have for Diehard Fans

Nike Air Max 95 "Just Do It"

Nike is set to deliver four bold sneakers with uppers boasting its iconic “Just Do It” moniker that are an absolute must-have for the diehard fans of the Swoosh.

Leading the “Just Do It” collection is the Air Max 97. The style has a vastly different appearance from the others: It’s primarily black, with the color dominating from the collar to the outsole (minus the white midsole), and boasts a “Just Do It” all-over print pattern on the upper.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Just Do It” arrives tomorrow via SNKRS and will retail for $170.

Following tomorrow’s drop is the release of the other three “Just Do It” looks on Thursday: an Air Max 95, an Air Force 1 High and an Air Force 1 Low.

All three sneakers are executed with striking orange uppers that sit atop stark white midsoles and outsoles. Near the heel of each silhouette on the upper is a white “Just Do It” label with the words in black next to orange Nike branding.

The Air Max 95 will retail for $170, the Air Force 1 High will come with a $110 price tag and the Air Force 1 Low will sell for $100. All three looks will be available via SNKRS.

