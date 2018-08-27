Women Will Soon Have a Crazy, Eye-Catching Nike VaporMax to Buy

To kick off September, women sneaker fanatics are getting treated to a crazy look from Nike.

At the end of the week, the Swoosh will drop two colorways of the Air VaporMax Light 2, a high-cut fashionable take of its acclaimed performance running shoe. The brand said the eye-catching style is inspired by a past Nike running model, the Air Max 2 Light.

A lateral view of the Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 in black and white. CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the black and white Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 for women. CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 in black and white. CREDIT: Nike

The shoe is void of laces and boasts an upper with a pattern reminiscent to that found on the upper of the Nike Air Max 2. To launch the sneaker, the brand will deliver a black monochromatic iteration and a black and white look.

The Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 for women only arrives via the SNKRS app on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. ET. The sneakers will come with a $180 price tag.

The black monochromatic iteration of the Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 for women. CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 in all black for women. CREDIT: Nike

The heels of the black monochromatic Nike Air VaporMax Light 2 for women. CREDIT: Nike

