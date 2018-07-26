Nike Refreshes a Classic ’90s Cross-Trainer Built for Outdoor Adventure — and Here’s How to Get a Pair

The Nike ACG Air Revaderchi in brown and gym red on foot.

Nike’s refresh of its classic All Conditions Gear looks continues with the upcoming release of a new colorway of the Air Revaderchi.

The ahead-of-its-time outdoor cross-training sneaker, which made its debut in 1992, arrives in another color palette on Aug 1. The model, according to Nike, was designed for mountain biking, trail-running, trekking and a multitude of other nature-related adventures.

The next iteration boasts brown and gym red hues. The upper is executed in brown, black and gym red. It also features a hit of orange near the ankle and blue pops on the heel tab and the tongue. The look is completed with a white midsole and a black outsole.

Nike will deliver the Air Revaderchi with a tread pattern made for durability and traction on all types of terrains and the neoprene Dynamic-Fit sleeve and collar. It will also feature updates, such as a new full-ankle lacing system for heel lock down and added protection.

The Nike ACG Air Revaderchi in brown and gym red will be available via SNKRS and select retailers.

