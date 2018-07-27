Nike Air Max Fans Have Plenty of New Camo-Cool Looks to Pick Up Tomorrow

There are plenty of new looks to shop this weekend via the SNKRS app for fans of the Nike Air Max franchise.

Included in the styles dropping tomorrow are new iterations for men and women of the Air Max 95 and the Air Max 98. And for women, there’s also a new Air Max 1.

For men, Nike will drop the “Camo Classic” Air Max 95 and Air Max 98. The upper on the Air Max 95 boasts a lighter look than the Air Max 98, and is completed with a gum outsole. The Air Max 98 employs darker tones and is finished with the brand’s sequoia hue on the midsole and outsole.

Nike Air Max 95 "Camo Classic" CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 98 "Camo Classic" CREDIT: Nike

And for women, Nike will deliver the Air Max 1 and Air Max 95 silhouettes in a “Floral Camo” colorway, and the Air Max 98 “Sequoia.”

For the women’s Air Max 95, a floral pattern dominates the upper and olive serves as the base color for the shoe. The look is completed with a classic gum sole. The upper of the Air Max 1 is executed desert sand suede with a floral pattern on the toecap and collar.

Nike Air Max 1 "Floral Camo" CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Max 95 "Floral Camo" CREDIT: Nike

The Air Max 98 “Sequoia” for women is dominated with Nike’s deep green shade, with a floral pattern and pink hits consuming the top part of the upper. The style also boasts a classic gum outsole.

Nike Air Max 98 "Sequoia" CREDIT: Nike

