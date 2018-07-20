These New Eye-Catching Men’s Shoes Will Make Heads Turn in the Best Way

Nick Wooster's take on the Greats Royale for men (L) and Pronto for women.

Thanks to the uber stylish Nick Wooster and Brooklyn, N.Y.-born sneaker brand Greats, a new collection of eye-catching shoes is available on the shelves at the Nordstrom Men’s Store in New York City.

The lineup, which boasts new styles (the men’s Geona, for example) and updates to past favorites (such as the Royale and Pronto), is also available via Greats.com and Nordstrom.com. The looks feature animal prints, bold hues and upper executions atypical from Greats’ inline selections.

Nick Wooster x Greats Genoa for men.

Nick Wooster x Greats Royale Velcro for men.

Wooster, who introduced the silhouettes to media yesterday at the Nordstrom Men’s Store, told FN that Greats has a winning formula that makes the brand intriguing to work with.

“They make really great product at a really great price. Those two fundamental things proves good product will win,” Wooster said. “And it’s not so available; that’s another key to their success.”

And Ryan Babenzien, founder of Greats, stated Wooster’s keen sense of fashion is what makes this collection so compelling.

“Nick has a really good sensibility of pulling things that are classic and modern,” Babenzien explained. “It’s slightly different than what we would do normally ourselves, but it fits within our design thesis.”

A women's Pronto from the Nick Wooster x Greats collection.

The Nick Wooster x Greats collection for men and women is out now, and ranges in price from $259 to $299.

Babenzien also confirmed with FN that more from Greats and Wooster is coming. “This is an ongoing collection, this is not a one-time thing,” he said. “We’re developing the second season, if you will.”

