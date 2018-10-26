This $6,000-Plus Sneaker Is One of the Top 10 Most Valuable Kicks in Q3

When it comes to the sneaker resale market (which is estimated to be a $2 billion industry) , it’s clear that Nike reigns supreme.

Of the top 10 highest-selling kicks that went up for resale on StockX in the third quarter, eight styles came courtesy of Nike (or a Nike collaboration). The other two styles were by Adidas.

The shoe that garnered the most money was the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Purple,” which went for an average resale price of $6,275. The sneaker’s impressive price point can be explained by its limited availability: This style was only available for purchase at Undefeated’s Hong Kong store via a raffle.

Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Purple” CREDIT: StockX

The sneaker that was the second-most expensive was another Kobe Bryant signature style: the Undefeated x Nike Kobe 1 Protro “Flight Jacket.” The style sold for nearly $2,000 less than the frontrunner, ringing up at an average price of $4,487.

Rounding out the top five were the Parra x Nike Air Max 1, the Paris Saint-Germain x Nike Air Jordan 5 “White” and the Nike Air Jordan 3 “QUAI54 2018.”

Parra x Nike Air Max 1 for Friends & Family. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The first Adidas style to make the cut — the Invincible x Adidas Futurecraft 4D Prism — came in at No. 6, at a resale price of $1,923. The only other Adidas kicks to make the list were the N.E.R.D. x Adidas Originals Pharrell Williams NMD HU “Green/Yellow,” which sold for an average of $1,274 to make No. 10.

NYC Exclusive BBC x Pharrell N.E.R.D x Adidas NMD Hu. CREDIT: Billionaire Boys Club

The Off-White x Nike Blazer Mid “Queen” — one of the styles from Virgil Abloh’s Serena Williams-inspired collection — sold for $1,725 on average to take the 7th place spot. The eighth and ninth spots on the list were occupied by the Clot x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Star All Over” and the Nike Kyrie 4 “NBA 2k18,” which sold for $1,467 and $1,321, respectively.

Unsurprisingly, many of the expensive kicks saw only a “Friends & Family” release, making them super limited in quantity.

