These Adidas Sneakers Could Help Find a Missing North Carolina Teen

Authorities in North Carolina are hoping a pair of Adidas sneakers could help find a teenage girl who has been missing since Nov. 5.

According to a statement, the Lumberton Police Department and the FBI are asking locals to keep their eyes open for a pair of Adidas Superstars owned by Hania Noelia Aguilar, who officials said was kidnapped outside her home on Nov. 5.

The sneakers shown in the photos of Aguilar are predominantly white with black stripes on the upper and feature colorful detailing stitched into the heels.

The heel details of missing North Carolina teen Hania Noelia Aguilar’s sneakers. CREDIT: FBI

“Think through what you’ve seen since Nov. 5, have you seen a discarded pair of shoes, did someone try to sell you shoes, did they show up in a donation bin? We want to make sure we draw attention to the shoes because they are distinctive and the kidnapper could try and get rid of them for that reason,” FBI supervisory senior resident agent Andy de la Rocha said in a statement.

Aguilar, 13, is described as a 5 feet tall and Hispanic with black hair and brown eyes, weighing roughly 126 pounds. The statement said she was last seen in a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

According to the FBI, a man wearing all-black and a yellow bandana was spotted forcing Aguilar into a stolen green 2003 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plates. Three days later, according to the statement, the SUV was found.

Authorities are asking for information via a special tip line at (910) 272-5871 or the Lumberton Police Department at (910) 671-3845.