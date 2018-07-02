Maria Sharapova’s Custom Nikes Are Back for Her Return to Wimbledon

Maria Sharapova’s Wimbledon style has one common factor: her customized Nikes.

Sharapova wore her white Nike Air Zoom Vapor X HC sneakers with a green Swoosh and her first name monogramed in cursive gold ink on one side, her initials on the other shoe. They retail for $140 and are available at Nike.com.

Maria Sharapova at practice in custom Nike sneakers during the 2018 Wimbledon tournament. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The winner of the 2004 Wimbledon tournament put her kicks to work during practice in London wearing an all-Nike outfit, from her classic white visor to her black athletic shorts. Sharapova’s favorite accessory finished off the look: her blue tennis racket.

Wimbledon isn’t the first time the tennis star was caught in her custom shoes. At the recent Aspall Tennis Classic, she wore the same pair of white sneakers. Before that, at the French Open and the Mutua Madrid Open tournaments, she wore the style again but in tangerine with black accents.

The Russian athlete is a longtime endorser of Nike products, having re-signed with the brand in 2010 for a $70 million, eight-year contract renewal.

Another look at Maria Sharapova's personalized Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sharapova returns to Wimbledon for first time since her ban in 2016 for testing positive for a banned drug followed by an injury in 2017 that prevented her from competing. The tennis champ said at the time that she was unaware the drug was banned.

“I did fail the test, and I take full responsibility for it,” she said during a news conference held in Los Angeles. “Throughout my long career, I’ve been open and honest about many things. I take great responsibility and professionalism in my job every day, and I made a huge mistake. I’ve let my fans down. I’ve let this sport down.”

Nike shortly put her contact on hold but ultimately stood by the pro after she took responsibility for her actions.

“The [International Tennis Federation] tribunal has found that Maria did not intentionally break its rules,” Nike said in a statement in 2016. “Maria has always made her position clear, has apologized for her mistake and is now appealing the length of the ban.”

Maria Sharapova at practice wearing all Nike during the 2018 Wimbledon tournament. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sharapova’s first match of the tournament is against Vitalia Diatchenko on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m ET.