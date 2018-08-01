Nike LeBron James x John Elliot Icon Collection Drops This Weekend

Following an initial tease of the shoe in May, LeBron James’ sneaker collab with menswear designer John Elliot is finally dropping this Saturday.

The new L.A. Laker announced the official release date of the John Elliott x Nike LeBron Icon QS, a low-top lace-up silhouette featuring a white translucent upper with black stripe detailing, on social media today. “My guy John Elliot went back in the archives with the LeBron 8 and reimagined a whole new silhouette,” the NBA superstar wrote on Instagram.

The new model, which James first gave fans a glimpse of while en route to Game 4 of the NBA Championships earlier this year, is also equipped with Nike branding and a full-length Air Max midsole, undoubtedly a nod to the baller’s love of the Air Max.

According to Nike News, James has been a fan of Elliot’s work since 2014 and upon their meeting, they found they both have a taste for what the designer describes as silhouettes that “can move and are transitional.”

Nike LeBron James x John Elliott Icon Collection will initially release Aug. 4 in North America, Japan, Southeast Asia, Australia and Brazil followed by subsequent launches on Aug. 25 in China and Sept. 1 in Europe.

