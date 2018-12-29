Kanye West Calls Out Resemble Between Moncler Sneakers and the Buzzy Balenciaga Triple S

When Kanye West shares sneaker pictures on Twitter, he’s usually hyping up an upcoming Yeezy release.

But the “Kids See Ghosts” rapper took to the social media platform yesterday to share images of kicks from two different brands: Balenciaga and Moncler.

West first shared an image of the Balenciaga Triple S — the buzzy designer style credited by many as the original sneaker behind the dad shoe trend. “Wait for it…” he captioned the photo, which appeared to be a screenshot from a retailer’s site.

The father-of-three then tweeted a photo of Moncler’s Calum sneaker, adding the thinking face emoji, which has a hand pressed to its chin. The look features similar colorblock detailing to the Triple S, with a chunky sole and multicolored laces just like its Balenciaga counterpart.

Both the Moncler Calum and the Balenciaga Triple S sell at designer price points: The Calum retails for $535, while the Triple S is priced at around $900.

The 41-year-old finished off his three-part tweet series with a photo of himself holding the Moncler kicks in a store. He also held up a plaid button-down shirt to his chest, pointing out the similarities between it and the one he was wearing.

West also appears to have re-started his Twitter beef with Drake, which began Dec. 13 when West tweeted his displeasure with the Toronto rapper for criticizing the Yeezy Boost 350 and sneak-dissing him on “Sicko Mode,” a track off Travis Scott’s “Astroworld.”

“I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September,” West wrote, sharing a screenshot of an article about wife Kim Kardashian West and Drake.

