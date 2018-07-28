Kanye West Debuts Yeezy Basketball Sneakers for 2019

Kanye West was “feeling super creative” on Tuesday, and by Saturday, he showed the proof.

The Adidas partner released sketches on Twitter of “Yeezy 2019” designs featuring seven new styles. While some people mocked him for his doodles, many supporters were thrilled with his newest silhouette — a basketball sneaker.

Along with the illustrations that updated some previous models, he wrote that he is “adding basketball” to his line.

“If you making a basketball shoe… make sure there’s just as much ankle/sole support as there will be swaggy-ness,” a follower advised the designer.

The illustration shows a high-top with what looks like a collar and a two-tone upper. A fan created a detailed rendering that reimagined the kicks with texture and color.

In June 2016, Adidas announced an extension of its partnership with West and plans to expand into performance footwear, including cleats and other sports.

“I think we’re all exploring different ways that we can maximize [the collaboration],” said Adidas VP of global entertainment and influencer marketing Jon Wexler. “Knowing that we want this partnership to last forever, we don’t want it to be one of those flashes in the pan.”

Denver Broncos’ Von Miller debuted Adidas Yeezy football cleats in December of that year.

