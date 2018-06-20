These Sport Shoes Feature the ‘World Strongest Material’ That Will Have Them Lasting 1,000 Miles

Want to up your run or hike. U.K.-based inov-8, a maker of fitness footwear, apparel and equipment, is readying to launch the G-Series of running and fitness shoes featuring graphene — touted to be the world’s strongest material.

Collaborating with a team of experts in the field at the University of Manchester, the brand has infused the material into rubber outsoles that have been tested to stand up to 1,000 miles.

According to the company, graphene is super-lightweight, yet stronger than steel. “Prior to this innovation, off-road runners and fitness athletes had to choose between a sticky rubber that works well in wet or sweaty conditions, but wears down quicker and a harder rubber that is more durable but not quite as grippy,” said Michael Price, product and marketing director.

Graphene is produced from graphite, first mined in the Lake District of Northern England nearly five centuries ago, according to the company. The scientists who first isolated the material were awarded the Nobel Prize in 2010.

The G-Series includes three styles: Mudclaw G 260, for running over muddy mountains and obstacle courses; Terraultra G 260 for running long distances on hard-packed trails, and the F-Lite 290 for crosfitters working out in the gym. Each also features Kevlar in the uppers, a material used in bulletproof vests.

The inov-8 F-Lite for cross-fitters. CREDIT: Courtesy of inov-8

The launch of the collection is the beginning of a 4-year innovation project that includes incorporating graphene into 50 percent of its footwear range, offering consumers the potential to have the weight of their running and fitness shoes without compromising on performance.

The shoes, retailing from $150 to $160, are available for pre-order at Inov-8.com Friday and officially go on sale July 12.

