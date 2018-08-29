Celebrity Favorite Kids’ Brand Freshly Picked Is Now Making Sneakers

Wishes do come true.

Freshly Picked, whose colorful leather baby shoes enjoy a cult-like following, has introduced its first sneakers for bigger kids. Two styles are available on Freshlypicked.com, with additional designs slated to roll out in the future as the brand stakes its claim in the category.

Detailed with stylish fringe accents on the upper and heel, the new Sneaker Mocc is reminiscent of the brand’s classic fringed moccasin for infants — the shoe that started it all. The sneaker is built on a durable rubber outsole and includes easy-on, easy-off features such as stretchy elastic laces and a back pull tab. Shoppers can choose from three versatile colors: white, ebony, rose gold and platinum. Priced at $70, the sneakers are available in sizes 5 to 13.

Freshly Picked’s new Sneaker Mocc in white. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The second style is a simple slip-on silhouette. Also priced at $70, it’s available in white, ebony and platinum. Stretch side panels make it easier for little kids to get their shoes on and off.

The Slip-On sneaker in ebony. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The Slip-On sneaker in platinum. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The exciting sneaker news comes on the heels of Freshly Picked’s latest Disney collection, which released on July 30. Part of its ongoing collaboration with the kids’ entertainment giant, the Utah-based brand debuted an adorable capsule of baby moccasin styles featuring colorful depictions of the classic princess characters Cinderella, Ariel and Belle. An “Incredibles”-themed collection preceded it in June.

