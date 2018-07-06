First Look: Feng Chen Wang Reimagines Converse Chuck Taylors for NYFW Men’s Runway Show

Feng Chen Wang is customizing footwear for her spring ’19 New York Fashion Week Men’s show again. This time around, she’s working with Converse.

The London-based men’s designer, who made her runway debut at NYFW just two years ago as part of the VFiles runway show for spring 2016, has already collaborated with Nike, creating an all-white Air Jordan 1 FlyKnit for the current season. So it seems only natural that the Royal College of Art graduate would give her take on Converse’s iconic Chuck Taylor All-Stars.

Wang’s customized shoes will hit the runway on July 10.

Sketches of Feng Chen Wang's custom Converse footwear. CREDIT: Courtesy of Feng Chen Wang

In sketches provided, low-top and high-top versions of the brand’s classic Chucks come in several colorways including dark blue, pinkish-purple and red. Each shoe also features a statement-making deconstructed rubber toe.

A detail from a custom Converse shoe for Feng Chen Wang spring '19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Feng Chen Wang

More shots reveal an assortment of high-top Chucks with cut-open heels. Some appear to be part black and part white, while others look like they were painted blue.

Converse Chuck Taylors for Feng Chen Wang spring '19. CREDIT: Courtesy of Feng Chen Wang

