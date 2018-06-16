eBay To Launch First-Ever ‘Community Sneaker Drop’

eBay is where the sneaker resale business first began.

And now, the company is launching its first-ever community sneaker drop, asking sneakerheads across the globe to list their most coveted pairs.

“Sneakerheads relentlessly chase new additions to their collections, especially with the releases slated for June,” said Renee Paradise, senior direction of fashion, in a release. “We wanted to offer a new way to bring together the best selection of rare pairs and trending collabs in one destination for our community of sneaker fans to create the ultimate ‘drop’ that only eBay could deliver.”

eBay’s drop will culminate Wednesday, June 27 at 10 a.m. ET, when a selection of curated kicks — ranging from holy grail to trending pieces — will drop at eBay.com/SneakerDrop. As part of the drop, sneaker fans can also expect exclusive discounts on styles being directly sold from Adidas, Reebok and Stadium Good, all with free shipping.

In addition to its Sneaker Drop page, eBay is partnering with Stadium Goods on a custom art installation.

The installation — which is to be created by renowned streetwear artist Joshua Vides — will be revealed at Stadium Goods’ flagship store in New York’s Soho neighborhood. Fans located across the city can check out the work prior to the drop on eBay’s social media channels, starting on June 26.

