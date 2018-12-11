Inmate’s $20,000+ Designer Sneaker Collection to Be Auctioned Off by Police

A pair of Balenciaga sneakers spotted on the streets of Paris Fashion Week's fall '18 season.

Police in southwestern England are coming face-to-face with a convicted criminal’s massive designer sneaker haul.

Over the weekend, the Gloucestershire Constabulary seized a luxury footwear collection worth 18,500 pounds, or about $23,500, from Isaiah Hanson-Frost, a British inmate who has been in jail since April after being sentenced to a six-year prison term for discharging a firearm.

The 22-year-old has also been charged with possession of criminal property — namely training shoes. Although he plead not guilty in a hearing last month, he agreed to surrender his extensive sneaker collection to the police force.

The assortment of 55 shoes includes brands such as Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Valentino. It will be sold at auction, with proceeds going to the High Sheriff’s Fund, which supports projects within the county that deters young adults from a life in crime, as well as the Getting Court initiative that enables teen students to attend local trials.

“We often see the reason for someone to commit crime is down to their own personal greed and to make money,” Detective Inspector Dave Shore-Nye said in a statement. “We are keen to put a stop to anyone who is living a lavish lifestyle which has been funded through crime.”

Some good news for Hanson-Frost: He can keep his Nike trainers priced under 100 pounds, or about $125.

