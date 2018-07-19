7 of the Best Sneakers in Reebok History

Reebok has consistently delivered sneakers that have stood the test of time. Here, fans pick the ones that had the biggest impact.

S. Carter

Debuted: 2003

An ad for the Reebok S. Carter shoe. CREDIT: Reebok

“It was one of the first brand partnerships with a rapper — the first time a rap star got signed like they were an athlete. That was a big milestone. Brands know today they need to tap into [sneaker] culture, and this opened the doors for artists to come in. After that came [Pharrell Williams’] Ice Creams, which were just as amazing as the S. Carters. But the S. Carter paved the way for everything. They also came out at the same time Jay-Z dropped the ‘S. Carter Mixtape.’ Retailers took the mixtape, which was free, and put it in every box. I never saw that before.” — Ricardo Rodriguez, marketing manager, Jimmy Jazz

InstaPump Fury

Debuted: 1994

Reebok InstaPump Fury CREDIT: Reebok

“The sneaker was — and still is — ahead of its time. It came out in ’94 but was probably designed in ’93 or ’92, and it still looks futuristic to me. It was the ultimate use of the Pump technology. When added to a basketball or tennis shoe, the Pump made it big, bulky and heavy. In the Fury, since it replaced the lacing, tongue and other components, it became this lightweight, stripped-down shoe. It birthed a lot of high-fashion sneakers and [defined] what a futuristic shoe was supposed to look like. You can see it in stuff like the Balenciaga sock shoe. It was so different from anything from any other brand, and certainly different from anything Reebok had done.” — Russ Bengtson, sneaker media veteran

Answer

Debuted: 1997

Reebok Answer CREDIT: Reebok

“A lot of people really liked the Question, but I liked the Answer. I loved [Allen] Iverson, and where I lived [in Toronto], all the kids had cornrows [like he had], wore the Answers, did his arm sleeve thing and wore his jersey. When I was younger playing basketball, Iverson was inspirational to someone like me because he was smaller and played the guard position and couldn’t rely on size, so he had to rely on speed and skill. I also really liked the Answer IV — that one stood out the most when I was younger.” — Anna Bediones, blogger

Shaq Attaq

Debuted: 1993

Reebok Shaq Attaq CREDIT: Reebok

“When Shaquille O’Neal came out in ’92, [Michael] Jordan was the main guy. But Shaq was a breath of fresh air — a big, exciting dude. And it was just a fun time for sneakers and Reebok. The brand wasn’t messing around back then; it was a renaissance for them in terms of popularity and design. I remember there was a big display of his size 22 shoes in all the stores, which generated a lot of buzz. I remember looking at the Pump and the shiny material against the suede in the [Orlando] Magic colorway — it was dope. It was one of the few pairs of shoes that rivaled an Air Jordan in popularity.” — Dan “Mache” Gamache, sneaker customizer

Question

Debuted: 1996

Reebok Classic Question x Curren$y "Jet Life" CREDIT: Reebok

“The Question might be Reebok’s biggest shoe. That sneaker was huge in our area [in Louisiana] and for me — I was a big Allen Iverson fan. He is basically Reebok’s [Michael] Jordan, and the shoe was big because of who he was as a player. And he was a raw guy; he wasn’t a typical basketball player. He was edgy and had almost a rapper’s style. When it first came out, the Question just looked cool — the blue toecap was awesome, and the Hexalite thing on the midsole. We just did the collab with Curren$y on that shoe, and the kids went crazy for it.” — Derek Curry, owner, Sneaker Politics

Workout Plus

Debuted: 1987

Reebok Workout Plus CREDIT: Reebok

“While everyone else was on that Pump wave — and I loved those and had a bunch of them — the sneaker that resonated with me the most was the Workout Plus. It was the one I identified with and knew the best. You can see its DNA in so many other shoes. Reebok doesn’t get half the credit it deserves. You know how many silhouettes and styles they started that other brands copied and ran with? Look at the cut lines and style lines on that silhouette; it influenced so many shoes after it, including the [Yeezy] Calabasas and others. It had a real impact on sneaker culture.” — Mike “Upscale Vandal” Camargo, marketing and brand consultant, Upscale Vandal Group

Ventilator

Debuted: 1991

Rime x Reebok Ventilator "Diamond" CREDIT: Rime

“I love the Ventilators, and I was the first non-designer woman to be able to collaborate with Reebok [on the ‘Diamond’] — it was about three years ago. It was a milestone for us that we were able to do a sneaker. We did a silk lining in ours, so when you slip your foot into the shoe, it’s amazing. It’s just about having that women’s touch. We made it for her. And I’ve got to embrace Reebok for being one of the brands that addresses her. So many of the brands are now starting to embrace her, but Reebok has been talking to her for a long time.” — Susan Boyle, owner, Rime

