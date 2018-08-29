Young Designers Get a Chance to Shine at Foot Locker With a New Asics x Pensole Collab

A look at the Asics Tiger x Foot Locker x Pensole “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Gel-Diablo on foot.

and Pensole, through the “Fueling the Future of Footwear” master class, have delivered eye-catching collabs that sneaker fans love. And the next to come is a reimagined classic from Asics Tiger.

To kick off September, Foot Locker will offer the “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Gel-Diablo, which is inspired by Asics’ Japanese heritage. To stick with the Japanese theme, the shoe is executed in colors and materials that Foot Locker said take cues from Koi fish and silk kimonos.

The sneakers will be limited, with only approximately 1,000 pairs made.

The Asics Tiger x Foot Locker x Pensole “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Gel-Diablo with co-branded box. CREDIT: Foot Locker

The Asics Tiger x Foot Locker x Pensole “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Gel-Diablo will hit 15 select Foot Locker stores in five countries on Sept. 1 for $120. It will also be sold via Asics.com and Footlocker.com.

During the three-week “Fueling the Future of Footwear” master class, 18 emerging student designers from around the world were split into six teams of three and competed to create the most compelling design. The winning look made its way to retail. This time around, the winners were Razma Hassani of Herzogenaurauch, Germany; Matt Franklin of Norwich, New York; and Blake Scordino of Birmingham, Alabama.

Asics Tiger x Foot Locker x Pensole “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Gel-Diablo CREDIT: Foot Locker

The heel of the Asics Tiger x Foot Locker x Pensole “Once Upon A Time In Kobe” Gel-Diablo collab. CREDIT: Foot Locker

