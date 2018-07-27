Reebok x Ariana Grande Get ’90s-Chic for New Retro-Inspired Rapide Sneakers

Ariana Grande is modeling a brand new silhouette for Reebok Classics’ fall ’18 campaign — the retro ’90s-inspired Rapide sneaker. The shoe style is available to pre-order now via the Boston-based label’s site and will launch on Aug 2.

The “God Is a Woman” singer — whose upcoming fourth studio album “Sweetener” drops Aug. 17 — appears in the advertisement photos wearing the Rapide in a gray, blue and red colorway. A royal blue Reebok Classics crewneck sweatshirt featuring white writing paired with a black and yellow plaid skirt and gray thigh-high socks complemented her kicks.

Ariana Grande modeling Reebok Classics' Rapide sneaker for fall '18. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok Classics

The 25-year-old star recently rocked the unisex heritage style, which comes in 11 bold colorways, in her “The Light Is Coming” music video, which premiered on the brand’s website in June.

Ariana Grande CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok Classics

The everyday silhouette retails for an affordable $80 and also includes features such as a comfortable EVA midsole, a durable high-abrasion rubber outsole and a removable sockliner.

Ariana Grande showing off the silhouette's gray, blue and berry colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok Classics

Grande teamed up with Reebok in 2017, following Gigi Hadid, who signed on with the sportswear giant the year prior. And recently, the “Side to Side” singer told FN: “I love the Reebok family because we both value diversity and encouraging people to be the truest versions of themselves.”

Ariana Grande wears Reeboks in her "The Light Is Coming" music video. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok Classics

Want more?

Ariana Grande Debuts Purple Hair With Peekaboo Bra Top & Yeezy Thigh-High Stompers

Ariana Grande Shows Love for Her Go-To Yeezy Boots While Out With Pete Davidson