Could Versace Be Bringing Back the Ultimate ’90s Dad Shoe?

In the ’90s, Apple made chunky sneakers that fit right in with the dad shoe aesthetic that’s become popular in recent seasons.

And now it appears that Versace, another ’90s “it” brand, could be breathing new life into Apple’s original design.

Versace head sneaker designer Salehe Bembury shared an image of a fresh take on the sneaker, posting it on Instagram yesterday. Apart from swapping out Apple’s branding for Versace’s, the Italian label’s version appears to be nearly identical to the classic shoe.

Bembury declined to share more details about the sneaker’s purpose in his caption, writing: “A wise man once said nothing at all.”

Nonetheless, the possibility of a Versace-inspired spin on Apple’s ’90s kicks had sneakerheads buzzing on social media, with Bembury’s photo racking up more than twice as many likes as his other recent posts.

The kicks could be a one-off custom job or a prototype from an upcoming collection. If the sneaker does hit the market, it will come at a designer price point. But compared with what Apple’s sneakers sell for these days, a Versace version could seem more wallet-friendly.

Vintage Apple gear has been highly valued in recent years — a trend that Drake may have helped sparked when he sported an old-school jacket from the brand in 2015.

In 2017, a pair of Apple’s ’90s sneakers were up for auction at a starting price of $15,000, but no one bit at the asking price. The sneakers — which are reported to have been manufactured by Adidas — then went up for sale online at a price of $18,750.

