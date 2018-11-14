Allbirds Launches Its First High-Top Sneaker — & It Boasts All Natural Materials

Allbirds is once again taking flight — this time with today’s release of its newest silhouette: the Tree Topper, a unisex high-top sneaker.

This time around, however, the brand is also incorporating all natural materials, including a soft wool knit, lighter Tree fiber fabric and the debut of its SweetFoam soles made of sugarcane EVA foam.

The Tree Topper is the first step in the company’s plan to roll out SweetFoam to all shoes in the collection, enhancing the brand’s commitment to sustainability. According to the company, the brand is doing its part to encourage the overall shoe industry to be mindful of the environment. As such, it has open-sourced the carbon-negative EVA technology in SweetFoam, making it available to the rest of the footwear community.

“The Tree Topper is a true representation of our approach to design and sustainability,” said Jamie McLellan, head of design for Allbirds. “With just the right amount of nothing and comfort as a non-negotiable, the Tree Topper is a playful canvas for showcasing our three hero materials.”

The gender-neutral style is available in two core colors, charcoal and Kauri Jo, in addition to two limited-edition colors, Fiddle Leaf and Zib. The Tree Topper retails for $115 and is available online and in Allbirds stores.

