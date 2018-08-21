These Air Jordans Will Make You Want to Escape to Barcelona

Jordan Brand tells compelling stories with its retro Air Jordan drops, and the story attached to the kicks arriving this weekend is a good one.

Arriving on Saturday is the Air Jordan 5 “International Flight.” The shoes, according to the label, are inspired by the stop in Barcelona of NBA icon Michael Jordan’s trip through Europe. On Aug. 30, 1990, the baller competed in the Spanish League opener, Jordan Brand said, and did things only he could do such as switching teams at halftime, dropping 37 points and judging the slam dunk contest.

The lateral side of the Air Jordan 5 "International Flight." CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Air Jordan 5 "International Flight." CREDIT: Nike

The sneakers are executed in the colors Jordan wore during the game, and boast a mosaic pattern that the company said is inspired by Barcelona street art. Also, the Air Jordan branding on the tongue is translated in Spanish.

The Air Jordan 5 “International Flight” will be available via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET and will retail in men’s sizing for $190. The sneakers will also be sold in big kids sizing for $140, little kids sizing for $80 and toddler sizing for $60.

A look at the Air Jordan 5 "International Flight." CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Air Jordan 5 "International Flight." CREDIT: Nike

A look from above the Air Jordan 5 "International Flight." CREDIT: Nike

