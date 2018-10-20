Adidas Announces Launch Date for Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Mauve’ — Here’s Where to Get It

Adidas announced the launch date for the newest colorway of the Yeezy Boost 700 yesterday: Saturday, Oct. 27.

Dubbed the Yeezy Boost 700 “Mauve,” the sneaker features a full-length drop in boost midsole and an upper made of suede and premium leather. The shoe features mauve suede on the upper with green accents on the heel and a gum sole. Adidas’ classic triple-stripe insignia is visible below mesh detailing.

The latest shoe to come out of Adidas’ partnership with Kanye West has a suggested retail price of $300.

Yeezy Boost 700 Mauve CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Triple White” saw mass release last month — marking a shift from the limited-release model that Yeezy lovers have come to expect over the years. While new Yeezy kicks tend to almost instantaneously sell out, the larger quantities of the “Triple Whites” meant that the sneakers were still available for purchase days after the release.

But the Yeezy Boost 700 Mauve will mark a return to the brand’s typical model and is dropping in limited quantities. The Yeezy Boost 700 Mauve will be available for purchase on Adidas.com/Yeezy, Yeezy Supply and at select retailers on Oct. 27.

For Yeezy fans looking to get a pair directly through the Adidas website, sales for the sneaker go live at 10 a.m. ET.

The next Yeezy drop is rumored to be the Adidas Yeezy 500 “Salt.”

Want more?

Yeezy Boost ‘Triple White’ Kicks Star in SNL’s Parody of Kanye West’s Meeting With President Trump

Here’s a First Look at the Upcoming Adidas Yeezy 500 ‘Salt’ Releasing Next Month

Kanye West’s Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 V2 ‘Static’ Is Selling for Over $1,500