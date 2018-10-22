Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Sesame’ Has a Rumored Release Date

If you’re a sneaker fan, this year’s Black Friday — one of the biggest shopping events of the year — won’t just be about copping the hottest gadgets and gizmos on sale.

Adding to the list of items to pick this holiday season is the upcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the “Sesame” colorway, which is rumored to be hitting shelves next month. This latest piece of Yeezy-related news comes courtesy of @theyeezymafia on Twitter, with a matter-of-fact tweet acccompanied by a mock-up photo of the lifestyle runner dressed in a tonal beige colorway. Similar to the recent renditions of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, the upper omits the “SPLY 350” text seen on some of the original releases for the model. Additional details include a beige semitranslucent midsole and gum outsole, which houses the kick’s Boost cushioning technology.

RELEASING FRIDAY NOVEMBER 23 (BLACK FRIDAY) pic.twitter.com/82oumYh417 — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) October 19, 2018

Although the pair has yet to be officially confirmed by both Ye or the sports giant, expect the “Sesame” Adidas Yeezy Boost V2 to land on Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers on Nov. 23 for a retail price of $220.

In related Kanye West news, the release of the kicks will coincide with West’s new highly anticipated album “Yandhi,” which is also slated to drop on Black Friday, according to Kim Kardashian West on Twitter, after being pushed back from its original September date.

Nov 23 Black Friday YANDHI TRUST ME it is worth the wait 😱😘💦💰👑🔥🎥💋👅👏🏼💕😍🔌🤩 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 1, 2018

