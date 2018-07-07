This Female Pro Skateboarder Designed a Beautiful Shoe Built to Be Tough

This shoe is not made for a shrinking violet.

Adidas Skateboarding released its Matchcourt RX Nora today, a pastel purple covered with floral embroidery. The signature shoes for the sportswear brand’s pro rider, Nora Vasconcellos, comes with a striking look available at specialty retailers and on Adidas.com/skateboarding for $75.

Available in unisex sizes, Vasconcellos calls it “the perfect everyday shoe.”

“You can dress it up or down and it’s great to skate right out of the box,” Vasconcellos said in a statement.

The athlete is known for embracing pastel palettes when she’s competing, so it comes as no surprise that her first signature show incorporates colors that she has long embraced as well as some artwork she designed herself.

“Floral patterns go great with that shade of purple. The artwork for the shoe was a variety of stuff I have created in the past; patterns and drawings that I thought would be cool to embroider onto a canvas shoe,” Vasconcellos explained.

The low-top Matchcourt RX Nora features a light purple canvas upper with suede panels at high-abrasion area. Built for performance and style, the lightweight kicks incorporate an EVA sockliner that enhances conditions for daylong support, double-wrapped foxing for long wear protection, and a vulcanized outsole.

