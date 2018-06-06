Ronnie Fieg Teases New Adidas Soccer Collab Just in Time for the World Cup

USA might have failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but that doesn’t mean fans are giving up on the team anytime soon.

Case in point: Ronnie Fieg’s new patriotic collection with Adidas Soccer.

The Kith founder took to Instagram to share his latest collaboration, with the most recent tease featuring the Adidas Copa Mundial 17 Ultraboost alongside a jersey, shorts and socks that brandish the streetwear retailer’s logo.

Hinting at the possibility that the USA-inspired collection will drop just in time for the World Cup, the designer posted a photo less than 24 hours ago spotlighting a scarf with both the collaborators’ trademarks in bold print as well as a soccer ball to serve as the I in Kith.

The earliest photo in the series came on Monday, when Fieg shared an image of himself holding the Adidas Ace 16 PureControl Ultraboost in a multicolor hue similar to the Ultraboost Mid from 2016. On the table lies a metallic gold iteration of the Copa Mundial with red, white and blue stripe detailing at the shoe’s midfoot. It also boasts a pull tab on the heel that hasn’t been seen in previous Copa models.

Stay tuned for more details on the collab.

